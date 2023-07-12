REESE REPORT | Child Slavery and the Sound of Freedom





Disney and Hollywood are full of pedophiles

Disney fought for 5 years to keep Sound of Freedom from being released





Government, Cartels and Military are all involved in human trafficking

Code Adam, CPS and Red Cross are all involved in locating, funding and the transportation of children





Project Monarch (MK Ultra) was indoctrinated into many children in the form of “normalizing” their abuse





The US Government is the leading child trafficking organization in the world, that’s why them and every institution in America targeted Trump, they’re all in on it





BillS.1843 - Trumps End Child Trafficking Now Act:

https://congress.gov/bill/118th-congress/senate-bill/1843/text?s=1&r=14





Greg Reese Links:

https://gregreese.substack.com/





https://banned.video/channel/greg-reese





https://reesereport.com/#donate