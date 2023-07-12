REESE REPORT | Child Slavery and the Sound of Freedom
Disney and Hollywood are full of pedophiles
Disney fought for 5 years to keep Sound of Freedom from being released
Government, Cartels and Military are all involved in human trafficking
Code Adam, CPS and Red Cross are all involved in locating, funding and the transportation of children
Project Monarch (MK Ultra) was indoctrinated into many children in the form of “normalizing” their abuse
The US Government is the leading child trafficking organization in the world, that’s why them and every institution in America targeted Trump, they’re all in on it
BillS.1843 - Trumps End Child Trafficking Now Act:
https://congress.gov/bill/118th-congress/senate-bill/1843/text?s=1&r=14
Greg Reese Links:
https://gregreese.substack.com/
https://banned.video/channel/greg-reese
https://reesereport.com/#donate
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.