It's very clear there's a continuous multi-polarization of today's world - part 2
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
46 views • 1 day ago

It's very clear there's a continuous multi-polarization of today's world — Qinduo Xu, Pangoal Institution

'Nations have begun to realize how the West attempts to maintain its monopoly in dictating global affairs'

'They simply can't accept any peers appearing on the horizon'

Adding more from China: 

Chinese MFA spokesman Lin Jian:

Any defense or security cooperation between the Philippines and other countries should not target any third party or meddle in the South China Sea disputes, still less provoke confrontation or escalate tensions in the region. 

We urge the Philippines to stop colluding with other countries to act as scaremongers and shift blame on maritime issues, and to stop inviting external forces for support or finding excuses to voluntarily join “small circles.” Independence should be upheld with concrete actions, and regional peace and stability should be earnestly safeguarded.

