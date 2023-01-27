Create New Account
Maria Zeee And Aussie Cossack Expose COVID Outbreak Tied To Ukrainian Biolabs Funded By NATO
29 views
channel image
Vigilent Citizen
Published Yesterday |

MIRRORED from The Alex Jones Show

Jan 25, 2023

https://theinfowar.tv/watch?id=63d0817bec8df81eeaf6af78 


Maria Zeee of https://zeeemedia.com/ and Simeon Boikov (Aussie Cossack) expose the ukrainian biolabs funded by NATO and the COVID outbreak tied to testing on humans.

Keywords
ukrainenatobiolabsaussie cossackmaria zeesimeon boikov

