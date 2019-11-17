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Esoteric Agenda 2008
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94 views • November 17, 2019
Duration: 2 hours, 6 minutes and 25 seconds
Country: United States
Language: English
License: CC - Attribution Non-commercial No Derivatives
Genre: Documentary
Producer: Talismanic Idols Productions
Director: Ben Stewart
Esoteric Agenda Talismanic Idols Productions
2 hr 6 min - Feb 13, 2008
There is an Esoteric Agenda behind every facet of life that was once believed to be disconnected. There is an Elite faction guiding most every Political, Economic, Social, Corporate, some Non-Governmental or even Anti-Establishment Organizations. This film uses the hard work and research of professionals in every field helping to expose this agenda put the future of this planet back into the hands of the people.
Country: United States
Language: English
License: CC - Attribution Non-commercial No Derivatives
Genre: Documentary
Producer: Talismanic Idols Productions
Director: Ben Stewart
Esoteric Agenda Talismanic Idols Productions
2 hr 6 min - Feb 13, 2008
There is an Esoteric Agenda behind every facet of life that was once believed to be disconnected. There is an Elite faction guiding most every Political, Economic, Social, Corporate, some Non-Governmental or even Anti-Establishment Organizations. This film uses the hard work and research of professionals in every field helping to expose this agenda put the future of this planet back into the hands of the people.
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