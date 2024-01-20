Who is St. Agnes? - Marian Fathers' Saints in Focus

Saints in Focus, Divine Mercy
Jan 18, 2024
Join Fr. Mark Baron, MIC, the new Director of the Association of Marian Helpers (“Fr. Joseph, MIC”), as he tells the story of St. Agnes, whose feast we celebrate on Jan. 21. Agnes was just 13 years old when she was martyred in the year 304 A.D. Yet her brief life, heroic virtue, and death captured the imagination of her contemporaries and the Church in Rome. St. Agnes, pray for us!
Support Our Ministries: https://www.thedivinemercy.org/donation
Discover more about the saints on Divine Mercy Plus! https://divinemercyplus.org/tags/saints
Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=a6POa1pimew
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.