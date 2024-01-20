Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Who is St. Agnes? - Marian Fathers' Saints in Focus
channel image
High Hopes
3017 Subscribers
Donate Subscribe Star
17 views
Published Yesterday

Saints in Focus, Divine Mercy


Jan 18, 2024


Join Fr. Mark Baron, MIC, the new Director of the Association of Marian Helpers (“Fr. Joseph, MIC”), as he tells the story of St. Agnes, whose feast we celebrate on Jan. 21. Agnes was just 13 years old when she was martyred in the year 304 A.D. Yet her brief life, heroic virtue, and death captured the imagination of her contemporaries and the Church in Rome. St. Agnes, pray for us!


Support Our Ministries: https://www.thedivinemercy.org/donation


Discover more about the saints on Divine Mercy Plus! https://divinemercyplus.org/tags/saints


Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=a6POa1pimew

Keywords
christiancatholicmartyrdivine mercymariansfr mark baronsaints in focusst agnes

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2024 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket