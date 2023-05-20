IRISH ‘HATE SPEECH’ BILL COULD SET DANGEROUS PRECEDENT

Del BigTree at the HighWire
May 19, 2023
Dr. David Thunder, professor, researcher and political philosopher, looks into the details of Ireland’s new Incitement to Violence or Hatred and Hate Crimes Bill 2022, which has already passed the lower house of the government. In the bill, citizens could be jailed for up to 5 years for simply possessing materials contrary to what is deemed appropriate by the Irish government.
