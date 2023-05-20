Del BigTree at the HighWire





Dr. David Thunder, professor, researcher and political philosopher, looks into the details of Ireland’s new Incitement to Violence or Hatred and Hate Crimes Bill 2022, which has already passed the lower house of the government. In the bill, citizens could be jailed for up to 5 years for simply possessing materials contrary to what is deemed appropriate by the Irish government.





Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v2oqu58-irish-hate-speech-bill-could-set-dangerous-precedent.html