InfoWars - Exclusive - Respected A.I. Engineer Warns the Technology is Far More Advanced than the Public Knows and is Already Operating Autonomously - 11-07-2025

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
A.I. is not only set to destroy billions of human jobs, but also kill people billions of people by destroying the infrastructure/the human carrying capacity of the planet This in-depth report is not all gloom and doom - Mike Adams lays out how A.I. users who become experts in the systems and refuse to use the default settings will thrive in the new world.