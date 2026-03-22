Trump's Interview at the Pearly Gates — Satire

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Author's performance from the 'Verses Versus Empire Collection - Volume III: The Trump 1 Era' by Abdiel LeRoy.
https://Geni.us/Potus
The angel Gabriel has brought Trump to Heaven Border Protection where he is interviewed by Peter.
This clip is taken from 'End-Times Curtain Raiser' — Episode 5 — with author, Abdiel LeRoy, and man of God, Brother J.
Full episode at https://www.brighteon.com/d6c77402-e33d-46f1-9f66-e3cfcaff994a
Download BATTLE MANUALS FOR FREEDOM free at https://PoetProphet.com. Or better yet, buy the paperbacks direct at https://Geni.us/Rights.