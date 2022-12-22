Rapture – Ignoring Someone

Did you know that being on the side of the five foolish virgins will cost you your trip to Heaven and you will have to go through the Tribulation? Remember my latest video on Rapture – Jesus Bread Crumbs.

Salvation Prayer:



I accept you Lord Jesus as my saviour. I confess that You, Jesus Christ, are in my life. I believe You have risen from the dead. I repent and turn from my wicked ways. You shed Your blood on the cross for my sins. I have been a sinner, and I recognize I can't save myself. Lord Jesus, I trust in you right now to save me from all hellfire and, above all, take me into your Heavenly Kingdom. Thank you for my salvation, Lord. I want the best I can have from You, in your precious name, Amen.