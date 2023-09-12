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Russian Artillery Destroys Ukraine Artillery that Fired On Donetsk Elections
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143 views • September 12, 2023

Patrick Lancaster. English subtitles.


Sep 11, 2023 #RussiaUkrainewar #Russia #Ukraine


I have traveled to the Donetsk Adeevka frontline and reported on Russian forces locating and destroying Ukrainian artillery positions that fired on Donetsk during the Russian Elections killing many civilians and damaging many homes. In this report I also go to the Northern Lugansk Frontline Near Kharkov Region to show you the situation there and how Russian soldiers vote in Elections. And lastly in this report I show you some of the results of the result of Ukraine shelling civilian areas of Donetsk During the Russian Elections


Please support our work by donating just 5$ on https://www.buymeacoffee.com/PLnewstoday


My name is Patrick Lancaster and I think you deserve more then what the Western main stream media is willing to show you. I think you need to see information for both sides of the contact line.

Why does the Western mainstream media think the world does not deserve to see reports from both sides of the Ukraine War frontline? Why do they only show you(almost all the time) things that are positive for Ukraine? Why when any English Speaking journalists try and show things in Russian-controlled territory they are attacked and attempted to be smeared by the Western MSM? Think about it!!

I believe You deserve MORE and I will make sure you continue to get it here on this channel!!


We can not cover every story from every place but we can do our best & of course, always bring you reports with full Eng & Rus translations.


#RussiaUkrainewar #Russia #Ukraine

I show what the western media will not show you.


Please support our work by donating just 5$ on https://www.buymeacoffee.com/PLnewstoday

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You can find My reports on Youtube and other social media:


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Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=XAjMwhrLe_8

Keywords
russiawarvoteelectionsukrainedestroysrevengedonetskkharkovshellingartilleryfrontlinepatrick lancasterrussian soldiersluganskadeevkacivilian areaskilling civiliansdamaging homesrussian elections
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