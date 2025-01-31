BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Support RFK, the Britfield Novels, and the J6 Bomber Was a Capital Police Officer
As a reminder - RFK's confirmation hearings are this week and we need everyone to do everything possible to show support for him. The Britfield Novels are some of the most award winning novels there are and are being turned into movies. We will talk to the author - Chad Stewart - today and find out why these books are so compelling and important. We also have info on the J6 pipe bomber (a capital police officer), Trump fixing the CA water issues, and many other topics.


Go to Britfield.com to grab Chad's books and follow his work!


