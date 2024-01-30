Fort Detrick, Ebola, Cures

I worked at Fort Detrick from 1980 to 2001.

"I was in that biosafety level 4. They designed Wuhan to look exactly like Fort Detrick, including the pond so they could transmit it into the sewers, into the public waterways and create these cancers.

We did our job because we were looking for the cures and all you need to know is we got those cures. And it's as simple as hydroxychloroquine, saline, and prayer. Look at the book Called For Life by Kent & Amber Brantly, it's on our website. That's the one everybody should buy today. And, give it to Joe Rogan so he can chill!

Ebola Zaïre, the pathogenic, they're gonna blame it on the Africans and they're killing them on purpose because they're the best and the brightest and the strongest, and they're sitting on top of all those diamonds and natural resources. Gotta get Sierra Leone and Liberia out of this game. Remember where Kamala Harris went, there's no, there's no mistake in any of this and what they're doing and it's all a Plague of Corruption."

Full Interview: https://www.bitchute.com/video/iWjdsBPfFWH4/