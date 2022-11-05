Anne Hathaway "ABORTION can be another word for MERCY"

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Dr. Taylor Marshall
Streamed live on Nov 3, 2022
Get a FREE signed copy of the book Rosary in 50 Pages (AND a free Rosary) mailed to you while the offer lasts:
https://www.patreon.com/drtaylormarshall
Dr Taylor Marshall's newest book: Antichrist and Apocalypse is on amazon (https://amzn.to/3ESfDEL) or get an autographed copy at https://www.patreon.com/drtaylormarshall
Dr Marshall's previous book: Infiltration - The Plot to Destroy the Church from Within: https://amzn.to/2ENisHk
Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=fCdBHeSrG1U