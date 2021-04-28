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Bolshevism, Christianity and Hitler
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74 views • April 28, 2021
This was originally meant to only include the first few seconds relating to the Vatican being overtaken by an occult luciferan ideology but at the last minute I decided to leave it run to the end. The first couple of minutes were not included but if anyone is interested in seeing the beginning section this clip was sourced a video called The Secret Masonic Victory of WW2 - (1) The Jewish Takeover of Europe Begins provided by David_Greco
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