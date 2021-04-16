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Yahweh vs. The gods of Egypt – The Slaughter Continues - Exodus 9:1-13
Decoding the Deception
Decoding the Deception
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12 views • April 16, 2021
A Pharaoh continues to resist the will of Yahweh, He steps up the onslaught. While this is a dramatic series of events, there is so much here that applies directly to us and our understanding of our faith-walk with the Lord.

NOTE: This video is not as highly edited as others we produce. It is the same content without the graphics. Think of it more as a Podcast!

Join us as we go verse by verse through the Book of Exodus and learn how the Lord birthed his nation!

We post videos on YouTube, BitChute and Brighteon.

Check out our Playlist of Exodus Deep Dives

YouTube https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLYZIPGFp5u2qnNlrRuoqETwCjgO6gkTBI

BitChute https://www.bitchute.com/playlist/aaorrIrKf59t/

Brighteon https://www.brighteon.com/watch?playlistId=59afd798-aa3e-4c00-b240-4cddadd48ae9&;index=1

You can find our channel with all our videos at

YouTube https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCBcxuESOA4cjmur1S3LIBxQ

BitChute https://www.bitchute.com/channel/4dtF271PU5qX/

Brighteon https://www.brighteon.com/channels/matthias76

Thanks for watching! We would love to hear from you so, please leave a comment. God bless and have a great day!
Keywords
exodusyahwehmosesbible teachingpharaohplaguesred seaburning bushgods of egyptisrael in egyptname of the lordparting red seagods deliverancebible miraclesdivine signs10 plagues of egyptnile to bloodwater to blood
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