Episode #145 – The Anunnaki Are Still Here | Jason Abadi

What if the gods written out of history are the same ones writing it today?





They did not disappear. They rebranded.





In this episode of The Conscious Man 7 Podcast, I sit down with Jason Abadi: Army veteran, independent filmmaker, and creator of The Anunnaki Connection, to go deep into the hidden history of human origins, the forces that engineered religion, and the shadow architecture that has been running this world long before any government or news channel existed to tell you otherwise.





Jason has spent years independently researching, writing, filming, and editing some of the most disciplined and meticulously sourced content on ancient history and hidden knowledge anywhere on the internet. No studio. No team. Just one researcher with a camera and access to some of the most suppressed knowledge on earth.





In this conversation we cover:





🔹 The Garden of Eden as a human zoo, what the Sumerian texts actually say

🔹 Lilith: the feminine force written out of scripture and why that erasure was not an accident

🔹 The Gnostics, the Demiurge, and why the early Church spent centuries burying the Nag Hammadi texts

🔹 Yaldabaoth: the blind creator god and what that means for every person sitting in a church, mosque, or synagogue right now

🔹 How religion was engineered, who did it, when, and what they were protecting

🔹 The Black Cube of Saturn hiding at the centre of Islam, Judaism, and Christianity

🔹 The bloodlines that trace from the Sumerian King List to the British Crown

🔹 The shadow players who never appear in the news and never run for office

🔹 The 1909 Grand Canyon discovery that the Smithsonian buried

🔹 The WOW Signal, UFOs, and what governments are finally being forced to admit





Most people are not asleep because they are stupid. They are asleep because the story they were handed was designed to keep them that way.





This conversation is one of those that does not leave you the same way it found you.





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Website – https://anunnakiconnection.tv

YouTube – https://www.youtube.com/@Jason_Abadi

Instagram – https://www.instagram.com/jason.abadi

Facebook – https://www.facebook.com/exspiravitexmachina

TikTok – https://www.tiktok.com/@jason_abadi

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Email – [email protected]





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🎙️ 𝗧𝗛𝗘 𝗖𝗢𝗡𝗦𝗖𝗜𝗢𝗨𝗦 𝗠𝗔𝗡 𝟳 𝗣𝗢𝗗𝗖𝗔𝗦𝗧





Real conversations the mainstream won't have on spirituality, truth, consciousness, power, and the forces shaping our world. 🌎





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👍🏽 Like if this cracked something open for you

💬 Tell me in the comments, what is the one thing you believed about history before watching this that you can no longer hold onto?

📤 Share this with someone in your world who is ready to ask the questions they have been avoiding.





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#JasonAbadi #AnunnakiConnection #Anunnaki #HiddenHistory #Gnosticism #Demiurge #NagHammadi #Lilith #SaturnWorship #BlackCube #AncientGods #ForbiddenHistory #ConsciousMan7 #ToddCave #AncientAstronautTheory #ControlSystem #Bloodlines #GrandCanyonCoverUp #Smithsonian #UAP #WOWSignal #HumanOrigins #AncientCivilizations #SuppressedHistory #Esoteric #Awakening #Sovereignty #Yaldabaoth #Kaaba #OccultHistory



