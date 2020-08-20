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A Better Explanation of Nesara Gesara.
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807 views • August 20, 2020
I post this video because I think it is one of the better and easier to understand videos on Nesara. Well worth the watch. Understand what this is all about because it could earn you some wealth if you play your cards right. Consider subscribing to Santa Surfing as well to get her latest videos which are packed full of vital goings on and info.
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