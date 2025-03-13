BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Sasquatch Reveal, Whose They Really Are
Confirmations
Confirmations
81 views • 1 month ago

Thousands of years the beast mentioned in Revelation 13 has been sporting the big and little black hats and side curls, their influence obviously taking root in some.
Picture examples of the beast and their bosses working  from key positions. Working against the 'pure blooded beast' themselves and mankind. Tare farmers, seeking to make Tares out of whomever they can,  including stealing their souls,those who choose to walk in their souls instead of the Holy Spirit.

Keywords
blackchabadbigfoothatssasquatchcurls
