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Catastrophe September 24 & Russia-NATO War 09/22/2022
The Prophecy Club
The Prophecy Club
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521 views • September 22, 2022

Russia will consider “Mobilization”. That’s just a fancy word for War! Putin stated that “The time is coming hard, the War with NATO will be protracted”. We also see that China has joined forces with Russia and “are now providing assistance” in the War with Ukraine.

00:00 - Simpsons Predict End of the World September 24

02:55 - Simpsons Video

05:56 - Leaked Plans for Global Carbon Tax

07:32 - War with NATO

11:13 - Chinese Military Enters Ukraine from Russia

18:10 - Joseph’s Kitchen

20:22 - China & Russia aim to Lead the World

21:53 - Chrislam Confirmed

27:58 - Cornerstone Asset Metals


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Keywords
russiawarnatocatastrophechrislamseptemberend of worldprophecy clubstan johnsonjosephs kitchenchinese war
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