© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
USA Pluto Return New American Revolution
Follow
0
Share
Report
24 views • January 30, 2022
Revolutionary themes of 1776 replay as Pluto returns to the same place in the sky it was on July 4, 1776.
Uranus-Pluto square heightens the revolutionary sentiment.
Paramahansa Yogananda explains Jesus' words in John 14:5-7 and John 12:22-26.
Edgar Cayce's prophesy of America's future.
Sri Aurobindo lends his opinion of liberty vs. government.
Template for a reborn America for the new Pluto cycle.
https://katherinebrannenartist.com/blog/482-health-ranger-mikey-adams-says-sacrifice-it-all-for-america.html
Uranus-Pluto square heightens the revolutionary sentiment.
Paramahansa Yogananda explains Jesus' words in John 14:5-7 and John 12:22-26.
Edgar Cayce's prophesy of America's future.
Sri Aurobindo lends his opinion of liberty vs. government.
Template for a reborn America for the new Pluto cycle.
https://katherinebrannenartist.com/blog/482-health-ranger-mikey-adams-says-sacrifice-it-all-for-america.html
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.