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Syria: A Tough Lesson on Power and the Constitution
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5 views • October 21, 2019
The entire political establishment has been on board with the notion of a "unitary executive" when it comes to matters of war and peace. Basically, unilateral presidential power without congressional declarations of war even needed. Now, when that power is used in a way they don't like - or by a person they don't like - they're losing it. This isn't the system the founders set up under the Constitution.
Path to Liberty: October 21, 2019
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Path to Liberty: October 21, 2019
JOIN TAC: https://tenthamendmentcenter.com/members/
Show Archives: https://tenthamendmentcenter.com/pathtoliberty/
Subscribe and Review on iTunes: https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/path-to-liberty/id1440549211
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