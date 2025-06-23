BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
'Intentional' Season 2 Episode 3 Airing "Live" June 24th at 2 pm EST/1 pm CST
Intentional w/Mic Meow
Intentional w/Mic Meow
"Victory Over Trauma"

Guest: Michael F. McNamara


Most of us will experience at least one trauma in our lifetime that could lead to PTSD...there is a path forward to overcome and experience joy, peace and happiness... Let's Talk about it! ?


"Intentional with Mic Meow" is normally broadcast live each Thursday at 2PM EST/1PM CST on the "Intentional with Mic Meow" channels on Facebook, Rumble and X:


https://www.facebook.com/intentionalmicmeow


https://rumble.com/c/c-1822277


https://x.com/MicMeowed


The podcast is then uploaded to the "Intentional with Mic Meow" channels on Substack, Brighteon, BlessedTV and Apple Podcasts:


https://substack.com/@micsmeow


https://www.brighteon.com/channels/intentional/home


https://blessednewstv.com/@Intentional


https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/intentional-with-mic-meow/id1819772418


You can also follow Mic Meow on her website at https://intentionalpodcast.org

