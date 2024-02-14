Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Welcome To The Present, Not The Future!
channel image
Nonvaxer420
23 Subscribers
48 views
Published a day ago

https://rumble.com/v4d45c6-what-future-are-we-heading-into.html

.

https://rumble.com/v4d0usb-tore-says-show-12-feb-2024.html?fbclid=IwAR19tVn4aKtid20VIKc2cstKGVjlM3P4mN707EkDBJrNEpyQYtZbfmDSmkA

iridium biosensor

.

https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190610005259/en/NTT-Proposes-the-%E2%80%9CDigital-Twin-Computing-Initiative%E2%80%9D-%E2%80%93-a-Platform-to-Combine-High-Precision-Digital-Information-Reflecting-the-Real-World-to-Synthesize-Diverse-Virtual-Worlds-Generate-Novel-Services-and-Bring-about-Society-of-the-Future

.

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Global_Information_Grid

.

https://publicintelligence.net/fm-3-09-34-kill-box-tactics-and-multiservice-procedures/

.

https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC4654789/

.

https://pervasivecomputinginfo.blogspot.com/2018/10/ieee-802156-standard.html

.

https://www.ieee802.org/15/

.

https://www.medicaldesignbriefs.com/component/content/article/29112-passive-hardware-considerations-for-medical-body-area-network-transceivers

.

https://spectrum.ieee.org/fcc-gives-medical-body-area-networks-clean-bill-of-health

.

https://www.researchgate.net/figure/A-single-moving-person-modelled-by-a-cluster-of-moving-scatterers-walks-in-a-room_fig1_351589681

how much of the electromagnetic spectrum is visible

.

https://odysee.com/@psinergy:f/psinergypdf2023:7

(tech metric pdf)

.

https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/abs/pii/S0031320320303642

Sensor-based and vision-based human activity recognition: A comprehensive survey

.

https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/23327375/

.

https://www.semanticscholar.org/paper/Molecular-Communication-and-Nanonetwork-for-Drug-A-Chude-Okonkwo-Malekian/974014c4ac281bd3dda219c234e986edc65ed97f/figure/4

.

https://biosignals.scitevents.org/

.

https://www.baesystems.com/en-us/productfamily/electronic-warfare

.

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Body_area_network

.

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Emerging_technologies

.

https://www.defense.gov/News/Releases/Release/Article/3278076/dod-announces-update-to-dod-directive-300009-autonomy-in-weapon-systems/

.

https://www.nano.gov/

.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ksGUjZvXe0w

Your Body: The Network You Didn't Know You Had

.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=NHqfT1vIe6E

Securing the Internet of Body

.

https://www.c4isrnet.com/

.

https://www.nature.com/articles/s41598-018-38303-x

.

https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC7909758/

An Intelligent and Energy-Efficient Wireless Body Area Network to Control Coronavirus Outbreak

.

https://link.springer.com/article/10.1007/s10586-023-04262-w

Energy-efficient aware and predicting bandwidth estimation routing protocol for hybrid communication in wireless body area networks

.

https://friendsofcancerresearch.org/news/the-cancer-letter-high-risk-investments-by-arpa-h-aim-to-catalyze-a-new-era-in-cancer-research/

Keywords
trump2024x

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2024 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket