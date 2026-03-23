US journalist EXPOSES the media's biased Iran War coverage

Independent journalist Abby Martin has spent decades covering American wars of aggression, and has witnessed first hand how the corporate media 'manufactures consent' for these wars. The US-Israel assault on Iran is no different.

Speaking to Declassified editor Phil Miller, they discuss the dismal corporate media coverage in the UK and US, how no lessons have been learnt from the Gaza genocide, and why Keir Starmer can't stand up to Donald Trump over Iran.

Abby Martin was visiting London for a screening of her new documentary Earth's Greatest Enemy, which explores the environmental impact of the US military. Visit https://www.earthsgreatestenemy.com to find out more.

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