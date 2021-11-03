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was 911 and inside job? or interdimensional job? (removed by youtube) uploaded sept 22 2017-removed Oct 30 2021
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98 views • November 03, 2021
youtube recently removed this video after it had been up over 4 yrs..youtube are purging 911 investigation videos...what are they trying to hide? and who is directing this censorship..youtube are also deleting comments supportive of my content ...this is not America
video of Gotthard Base tunnel 911 timeloop -
https://www.bitchute.com/video/HnetbHXdg8GV/
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=0x0WIgEbRLk&;t=744s
video of Gotthard Base tunnel 911 timeloop -
https://www.bitchute.com/video/HnetbHXdg8GV/
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=0x0WIgEbRLk&;t=744s
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