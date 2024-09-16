NFL Athlete Says Never Succumb to Opinions of Others and Failure as Final - Joe Jackson

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Joe Jackson grew up during the turbulent days of the Jim Crow laws and overcame a difficult upbringing as the result of making poor choices that negatively shaped his identity and squelched his dreams. All that changed, however, at 18 when Joe gave his life to Christ and shortly after was drafted in the NFL. Today, he’s an evangelist and the president of Joe Jackson Ministries. Joe reminds everyone that the answer to every societal ill and personal challenge is to find yourself rooted in Jesus Christ. Joe equips many athletes through the Athletes International Ministries, which is aimed at reaching professional and collegiate athletes and their coaches with the truth and training found in scripture. Joe encourages everyone to stay strong and stay the course. “Don’t let someone’s opinion of you become your reality,” he says.
TAKEAWAYS
Failure is not final unless you don’t learn anything from it and don’t listen to negative talk from others - God has a plan for your life
The Athletes International Ministries has hosted 15,000 athletes over the years for various leadership events
Jesus extends a hand of forgiveness and mercy to anyone willing to accept it and make a change in their lives
No one is perfect or too “messed up” to be saved by Christ
