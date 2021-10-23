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Dr. Stella - A Warrior in the Kingdom of God - Speaks Truth & Gets Censored
TruthTalkWithSteve
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240 views • October 23, 2021
There is no one hated more than the one telling the truth. ~Plato
In the early summer of 2020, Dr. Stella Immanuel was the spokesperson for many Frontline Doctors to expose the truth about HCQ as a treatment for Covid. Within 24 hours, the video had gone viral, but the strangest thing happened.
The first amendment right of we the people was stomped on and disregarded, and the video had been taken down by Facebook, YouTube and most platforms. Not only that, but the MSM started to bash Dr. Stella, defamed her and discredited the truth about HCQ and its effectiveness in treating Covid.
HCQ not only protects individuals who take it as a preventative medicine against Covid but it absolutely gets rid of Covid for those who get it when treated early. Early treatment is the key, but there is no doubt it works.
Dr. Stella not only is a great medical doctor, she's also a "sniper" in God's army fighting against the evil army of Satan. She's a fearless warrior who won't back down and won't be intimidated.
Dr. Stella filed a defamation lawsuit against CNN and CNN anchor Anderson Cooper in the amount of $100 million.
If you're looking to protect yourself from Covid, don't wait until it's too late. Contact Dr. Stella and her team now at www.drstellamd.com. Get the CovidVites as a daily supplement for you and your family. This is all in one capsule with Vitamin C, Vitamin D, Zinc and Quercetin to keep you healthy through the fall and winter flu season.
Contact Dr. Stella at www.drstellamd.com.
Use PROMO code TTWS, and you'll save 5% on your order.
Patriots, do you have the food storage you need to protect you and your family if the supply chains get totally choked off, and our grocery store shelves become totally bare?
Grab your gear and supplies to protect you and your family now at www.getpreparedwithsteve.com
Connect With Steve:
https://advancedhomepros.com
https://facebook.com/stevecloward1


Connect With Steve:
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https://facebook.com/stevecloward1
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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