Tulsi Gabbard Stands on Principle, Refuses to Call Snowden "Traitor" -- CONFIRM HER

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Tulsi Gabbard stood poised against Senator Mark Warner that although Edward Snowden broke the law, he brought forth to public scrutiny the maleficence of the intelligence agencies and the NSA. Her poise under fire, is reason enough to confirm her in addition to the fact that she was placed on a terror watchlist when she was critical of the Kamala Harris campaign..