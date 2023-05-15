Create New Account
Yuma, Arizona - The definition of “death of a nation!” | Ben Bergquam
229 views
GalacticStorm
Published a day ago |
The definition of “death of a nation!” Just now in Yuma, Arizona. Behind the wall about a mile down, almost to where the cartel is sending them across. I guess this is what secretary Mayorkas and Biden think Security looks like! #BidenBorderInvasion #Title42


“Law & Border” Real America’s Voice News

@RealAmVoice


http://AmericasVoice.news

http://FrontlineAmerica.com


https://twitter.com/i/status/1658008172752142341

human traffickingborder crisisillegal migrantscartelsopen borderbiden regime

