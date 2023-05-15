Yuma, Arizona - The definition of “death of a nation!” | Ben Bergquam

The definition of “death of a nation!” Just now in Yuma, Arizona. Behind the wall about a mile down, almost to where the cartel is sending them across. I guess this is what secretary Mayorkas and Biden think Security looks like! #BidenBorderInvasion #Title42





