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It’s Official. We’ve Gone Crackers – Huge Primark Queues! | Carl Vernon (MIRRORED)
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478 views • June 15, 2020
It’s Official. We’ve Gone Crackers – Huge Primark Queues! | Carl Vernon (MIRRORED)
Mirrored from YouTube channel Carl Vernon at:-
https://youtu.be/SaekkBnR09Q
Bestselling books: https://www.carlvernon.com/books
Order your t-shirt: https://teespring.com/stores/official-carl-vernon
Support me on Patreon: https://www.patreon.com/carlvernon
Tip me through Paypal: https://www.paypal.me/officialcarlvernon
Don’t forget to subscribe to my channel. Hit the bell to stay updated on the latest releases.
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Huge queues at shops including Primark, scuffles and temperature checks – it’s official, we’ve gone crackers!
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Amazon # 1 bestselling author. Exposing BS with common sense, rationale and sanity!
Find more at https://www.carlvernon.com
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/ImCarlVernon
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/imcarlvernon
Twitter: https://twitter.com/RealCarlVernon
#carlvernon #newnormal #socialdistancing
Mirrored from YouTube channel Carl Vernon at:-
https://youtu.be/SaekkBnR09Q
Bestselling books: https://www.carlvernon.com/books
Order your t-shirt: https://teespring.com/stores/official-carl-vernon
Support me on Patreon: https://www.patreon.com/carlvernon
Tip me through Paypal: https://www.paypal.me/officialcarlvernon
Don’t forget to subscribe to my channel. Hit the bell to stay updated on the latest releases.
---------------------------------------------------
Huge queues at shops including Primark, scuffles and temperature checks – it’s official, we’ve gone crackers!
---------------------------------------------------
Amazon # 1 bestselling author. Exposing BS with common sense, rationale and sanity!
Find more at https://www.carlvernon.com
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/ImCarlVernon
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/imcarlvernon
Twitter: https://twitter.com/RealCarlVernon
#carlvernon #newnormal #socialdistancing
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