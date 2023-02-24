Cross Talk News
Feb 23, 2022
Today on CrossTalk News, Lauren Witzke sits down with Pastor Justin Franich to discuss addiction in America and how to overcome the darkness. You also will be getting a behind the scenes look at what really goes on at the Stew Peters Network. SPN Producers Elizabeth and Kiersten go into detail about their favorite interviews, and the courageous stories of those who told their stories.
Struggling with addiction? Check out Shenandoah Valley Teen Challenge by visiting https://www.svtc.info/store
SUPPORT THE SPONSORS:
PROTECT YOUR RETIREMENT! Check out our friends at Goldco Today: https://link.goldco.com/CrossTalk
Visit https://HeavensHarvest.com for high quality prepper food, use Promocode CROSSTALK to let them know we sent you!
Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v2aozty-live-8pm-est-from-darkness-to-light-overcoming-addiction-with-the-stew-crew.html
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.