“A Christmas Alleluia” - Chris Tomlin
Rick Langley
Published 21 hours ago

Alleluia, Alleluia
Christ, the Savior of the world
He has come!
Alleluia, Alleluia
To the highest name of all, Alleluia
Alleluia, Alleluia
Christ, the Savior of the world
He has come!
Alleluia, Alleluia
To the highest name of all, Alleluia
The heavens roar, the Angels sing
All glory to our God and King!
O night Divine forevermore, Alleluia
The heavens roar, the Angels sing
All glory to our God and King!
O night Divine forevermore, Alleluia
Alleluia, alleluia
Christ, the Savior of the world
He has come!
Alleluia, alleluia
To the highest name of all
Alleluia!
You’re the highest name of all
Alleluia!

