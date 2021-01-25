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Biden: “There’s Nothing We Can Do to Change" the Direction of Pandemic in the Next Several Months
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230 views • January 25, 2021
Before signing executive orders for COVID-19 relief measures Friday, President Joe Biden told reporters that there was nothing his administration could do to slow down the spread of the coronavirus in the months ahead.
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