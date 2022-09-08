PREDICTION: NASA FALSE FLAG! - Something BIG Is About To Happen!

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Josh Sigurdson reports on his recent prediction that NASA will purposely fail their so-called "lunar" mission now pushed to October due to technical issues.

This mission may end in a crash. They may blame it on whatever or whomever they want. One thing is clear. It will signify the end of the American empire just as going to the moon in 1969 (allegedly) signified the beginning of the American empire. It's all symbolism.

As the supply chain and economy is controlled collapsed. As Biden stumbles around and walks into walls. As calls for a civil war deepen, it would make perfect sense to use such symbolism to bring an end to the American empire which is being purposely collapsed in order to move into the new system. The Great Reset.

Of course The Great Reset includes Russia and China as well as Saudi Arabia, India, Turkey, Egypt and others.





We may be wrong. We hope we are. But this seems like the opportunity the United States deep state has been looking for.





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