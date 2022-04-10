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X22 Report B 04. 10. 22.
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241 views • April 10, 2022
Ep. 2747b - [F] Black Sites Are Being Closed, Irregular Warfare, A Critical Moment In Time
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This is irregular warfare, nothing is as it seems. The polls have turned on the [DS]'s plan, the people are awake and it's getting harder and harder for the fake news to keep the narrative. At every turn the lies are being shown to the world and the people are seeing the truth. Soon the people will learn the true evil that has been guiding this country. This is a critical moment in time.
All source links to the report can be found on the x22report.com site.
📲 Get The Fastest No-Log VPN Today 50% OFF: 📲
https://www.virtualshield.com/x22
Start Today For FREE for 30 days ^^ Click Above
This is irregular warfare, nothing is as it seems. The polls have turned on the [DS]'s plan, the people are awake and it's getting harder and harder for the fake news to keep the narrative. At every turn the lies are being shown to the world and the people are seeing the truth. Soon the people will learn the true evil that has been guiding this country. This is a critical moment in time.
All source links to the report can be found on the x22report.com site.
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