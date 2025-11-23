BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
💩Trump on MTG & dig on Massie: I disagree with her philosophy ....
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
102 views • 1 day ago

Trump on MTG: I disagree with her philosophy

The US president said that Marjorie Taylor Greene would never win the primaries after siding with Rep. Thomas Massie in push for Epstein transparency.

"Once I left her, she resigned because she would never survive the primaries. But I think she's a nice person," Trump told reporters

That's much better than Trump's Terrible Truth Social post today about MTG, as follows:

@realDonaldTrump

Marjorie “Traitor” Brown, because of PLUMMETING Poll Numbers, and not wanting to face a Primary Challenger with a strong Trump Endorsement (where she would have no chance of winning!), has decided to call it “quits.” Her relationship with the WORST Republican Congressman in decades, Tom Massie of Kentucky, also known as Rand Paul Jr. because he votes against the Republican Party (and really good legislation!), did not help her. For some reason, primarily that I refused to return her never ending barrage of phone calls, Marjorie went BAD. Nevertheless, I will always appreciate Marjorie, and thank her for her service to our Country! President DJT

Nov 22, 2025, 5:45 AM

https://truthsocial.com/@realDonaldTrump/posts/115593179521083607

