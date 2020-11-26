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Sons were kidnapped by Swiss Gov't. He is holding election fraud information.
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85 views • November 26, 2020
He is risking everything to get important information to Trump regarding election fraud.
Please help him in his situation by sharing and making others aware.
He is holding new information regarding the companies and the people behind the mass election fraud that took place in the US. Mainstream Media is not touching it so its up to all of us to be the NEWS!
Please help him in his situation by sharing and making others aware.
He is holding new information regarding the companies and the people behind the mass election fraud that took place in the US. Mainstream Media is not touching it so its up to all of us to be the NEWS!
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