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How to Shine When There's No End In Sight To All The Sugar Presented by Maidenform
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61 views • March 26, 2020
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Maidenform Brands is a manufacturer of women's underwear, founded in 1922 by three people: seamstress Ida Rosenthal; Enid Bissett, who owned the shop that employed her; and Ida's husband, William Rosenthal.
https://bit.ly/MaidenFormMix
Free Shipping and Free Returns! Check out the new Maidenform!
https://bit.ly/MaidenFormFSFR
Maidenform Brands is a manufacturer of women's underwear, founded in 1922 by three people: seamstress Ida Rosenthal; Enid Bissett, who owned the shop that employed her; and Ida's husband, William Rosenthal.
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