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Watch Communist China Celebrate Anal Swabbing Stupid Americans
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111 views • February 27, 2021
Fentanyl The Chi-com Dragon is back and this time he is taunting us stupid Americans that will allow an invasion of CCP anal swabs tests. Time to bend over and take your test.
Be self sufficient: https://bit.ly/3ppDJvj
Be self sufficient: https://bit.ly/3ppDJvj
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