17 Spooky Halloween Party Treats

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Timestamps:
0:00 - Eyeball Marshmallow Cakes
0:34 - Chocolate Ghost Pieces
1:19 - Spooky Cat Cake
1:44 - Mini Spider Dogs
2:18 - Scared Strawberries
2:40 - Orange Jack-O'-Lantern Fruit Bowl
3:04 - Science Vial Drinks
3:28 - Witch's Brew Drink
4:10 - Spooky Pumpkin Juice
4:34 - Vampire Syringe Drink
5:14 - Frozen Hand Punchbowl
5:35 - Jack Skellington Pull Apart Cupcakes
6:52 - White Chocolate Apple Skulls
7:22 - Pumpkin Wine Bowl
8:05 - Spooky Tortilla Dip
8:31 - Mini Pretzel Skulls
8:58 - Pennywise Pull Apart Cupcakes
Craft Factory will teach you how to DIY - from upcycling old clothes to transforming food into pretty designs, we have it covered.