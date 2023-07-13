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Matt Gaetz introduces an amendment to halt Ukraine War funding
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62 views • July 13, 2023

Rep. Matt Gaetz introduces an amendment to halt Ukraine War funding, warning that the Biden admin is sleepwalking into a world war, US taxpayers fund Ukraine's pensions amidst a US pension crisis while the Pentagon has no accountability despite billion dollar accounting errors.


"The Biden administration is sleepwalking our great country into a world war. The American people did not sign up for this. And I believe Congress needs to have the solemnity to be able to stop this madness. I missed the days when Democrats used to be anti war...


I do not want to go to war with Russia. I don't think the American people do either and that does not make anyone pro-Putin.... In this country we have cops, firefighters, teachers who wonder if there pension fund is going to be sufficient to cover their life for the service that they have given.


While that is a question in our country, it is no question in Ukraine, because the American taxpayer is underwriting all of the pensions for every government official in Ukraine, and we don't do that for the people who put out fires and protect our streets.


Similarly, how can we continue to send all of this money when there is a lack of accountability? The Pentagon has to fess up that they have multibillion dollar accounting errors in this space."


Should the US government pursue peace through diplomatic means or continue providing funding to Ukraine in its proxy war against Russia?


https://twitter.com/KanekoaTheGreat/status/1679589627307655168?s=20

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