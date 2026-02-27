Israelis are very willing & eager for the war with Iran - Rabbi tells Cuckabee

“You’re going to have a front row seat to the MIRACLES that are about to happen.” - Rabbi tells Mike Cuckabee that Israelis are very willing and eager for the war with Iran.

US Bases In Middle East Are Easy Target For Iran

Trump acknowledged that Iran has enough missiles to threaten the US overseas bases. Here’s the arsenal that’s raising alarm inside the Pentagon:👇

1️⃣ Fattah (https://t.me/newrulesgeo/1505) — Unveiled in 2023, this 1,400 km missile carries a 450-500 kg warhead on a maneuverable reentry vehicle. It alters trajectory during terminal flight, actively dodging interceptors and making multi-billion dollar US defense networks look obsolete;

2️⃣ Fattah-2 (https://t.me/newrulesgeo/1511) — This is a goes further combining the ballistic missile a transport vehicle system. After booster separation, it maneuvers inside the atmosphere at hypersonic speed, defying radar predictions. At 1,400 km, it forces US commanders to realize their interceptors are chasing ghosts;

(https://t.me/newrulesgeo/1483)3️⃣ Haj Qasem (https://t.me/newrulesgeo/1495) — This 1,400 km solid-fuel missile carries a 500 kg maneuverable warhead specifically designed to defeat THAAD and Patriot. The upgraded Qassem Bassir variant adds electro-optical guidance and a stealth carbon-fiber airframe to target runways and command centers without GPS;

(https://t.me/newrulesgeo/1483)4️⃣ Fateh-110 (https://t.me/newrulesgeo/1463) — The backbone of Iran's Short-Range Ballistic Missile arsenal, with hundreds produced annually. This solid-fuel missile hits Mach 3-4 at 300-500 km, carrying up to 650 kg with sub-100 m CEP via inertial/GPS guidance. Exported to Hezbollah, the Houthis, and Syria, it proved decisive in the 2025 12-Day War against Israel. With over 2,000 ballistic missiles in Iran's arsenal;

5️⃣ Dezful (https://t.me/newrulesgeo/1483) — Evolved from the Fateh family, this missile pushes 1,000 km at Mach 7-9 with only 5-6 minutes of launch prep. It carries a 450-700 kg separable warhead, uses radar-absorbing paint, and curves to defeat heat detection. It shreds interception timelines and turns Western shields into sieves;

6️⃣ Zolfaghar (https://t.me/newrulesgeo/1476) — At 700 km and Mach 5, it has already struck ISIS in 2017 and, more importantly, hit the US Al Asad base in 2020 with precision. With hybrid INS/GPS guidance and a 450-600 kg warhead, it has already demonstrated exactly where American assets sit in Iranian crosshairs;

7️⃣ Kheibar Shekan (https://t.me/newrulesgeo/1500) — A 1,450 km solid-fuel missile built to destroy hardened aircraft shelters before jets can scramble. With a lighter airframe and enhanced accuracy, it compresses warning time to nearly zero and turns America's "concrete protection" into tombs;

8️⃣ Qiam-1 (https://t.me/newrulesgeo/1490) — No external fins mean lower radar visibility during ascent and simpler launch logistics. Already combat-proven, this missile proves Iran just needed a smart design that compresses detection windows and complicates the enemy's math.

9️⃣ Khorramshahr 4 (https://t.me/newrulesgeo/1456) — It hits Mach 16 exo-atmospheric and Mach 8 on reentry, evading radar with low signature. The Khorramshahr-4 (Kheibar) spans 2,000-4,000 km, carries a 1,500-1,800 kg warhead capable of striking 80 targets with cluster munitions. Proven in 2025 Israel strikes, it puts US bases, Saudi Arabia, Egypt, and even southeastern Europe in the kill zone;

