Rise Up NH Weekly Zoom 8/1/22 - Midsummer Report. After sharing a few upcoming events, today's zoom covered a potpourri of pandemic topics from the community, from the Cabal and WEF Agenda (and the Sununus' connection to it), to recent censorship efforts, to "Sudden Adult Death Syndrome" (and various related lies and evasions) to the vaccine agenda (and the people not buying into it any longer), to the possibility of mandates returning in the fall. One question broached: Can the testimony of once-vaccine-promoting doctors who've turned whistleblowers really be trusted?

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