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What now happens to the world From THE THIRD TESTAMENT 1947 by MARTINUS First PART
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11 views • August 28, 2021
in THE ARTICLE THE NEED FOR A COSMIC SPIRITUAL SCIENCE FROM 1947 MARTINUS ANALYSES THE WORLD SITUATION IN THE DOOMSDAY PERIOD WHICH IS AN INITIATION FOR MANKIND
SEE
WWW.MARTINUS.DK
ANd
www.TheThirdTestament.Info
SEE
WWW.MARTINUS.DK
ANd
www.TheThirdTestament.Info
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