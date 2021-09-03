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1-WHAT IS REALLY GOING ON HERE? | MAX IGAN 2021
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3 views • September 03, 2021
What is a Vimana in the ancient Indian text the Vaimanika Shastra?
Why was that book written?
Why that is important?
Napoleon said: History is a lie agreed upon.
Why was that book written?
Why that is important?
Napoleon said: History is a lie agreed upon.
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