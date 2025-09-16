What Happened to Charlie Kirk? | Riccardo Bosi

THIS IS AN EXCERPT FROM THE FULL SHOW BELOW: https://johnmichaelchambers.com/the-assassination-of-charlie-kirk-a-psychological-strategic-breakdown-riccardo-bosi/





How do you make sense of a moment that seems to defy sense? Lt. Col. Ricardo Bosi provides the three key perspectives you need to analyze the assassination of Charlie Kirk: 1) The reality of political violence, 2) The powerful role of the "Christ figure" archetype, and 3) Its nature as a generational galvanizing event. Learn why this is a calculated act in a larger war and what it means for the future.





🚨 The Global Financial Reset Is HERE. 🚨





Don't just survive it—PROFIT from it.

This is your gateway to explosive growth with Genesis Metals.

👉 CLICK NOW: https://jmcgenesismetals.com/





Free Subscription

https://johnmichaelchambers.com/subscribe/





ALL NEW RUMBLE CHANNEL! SUBSCRIBE SO YOU DON’T MISS ANYTHING!

https://rumble.com/c/JMCBroadcasting





Follow JMC Here

https://johnmichaelchambers.com/follow/