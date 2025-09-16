BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
What Happened to Charlie Kirk? | Riccardo Bosi
JMC Broadcasting
JMC Broadcasting
68 followers
1
177 views • 1 day ago

 THIS IS AN EXCERPT FROM THE FULL SHOW BELOW: https://johnmichaelchambers.com/the-assassination-of-charlie-kirk-a-psychological-strategic-breakdown-riccardo-bosi/


How do you make sense of a moment that seems to defy sense? Lt. Col. Ricardo Bosi provides the three key perspectives you need to analyze the assassination of Charlie Kirk: 1) The reality of political violence, 2) The powerful role of the "Christ figure" archetype, and 3) Its nature as a generational galvanizing event. Learn why this is a calculated act in a larger war and what it means for the future.


Keywords
truth movementpsychological operationsdeep state tacticsricardo bosihistorical contextcharlie kirk assassinationchrist figure archetypepolitical violence analysisgenerational galvanizing eventstrategic calculationnarrative warfaresymbolic martyrdomfuture implicationsevent decodingawakening trigger
