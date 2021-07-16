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Om Mani Padme Hum with Healing Sonic GiftWaves for the 'Good People' - Get rid of any lingering Demons
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22 views • July 16, 2021
Today is May 9th, 2021 and this has the Sacred Number 9 and it’s Sunday so this is something I did not expect and yet it is a Sacred Day. Spiritous Sanctos.
There is present in the background Healing Sonic Wave Sounds to eliminate Demons, Entities and the like.
All though my years I have studied almost all religions which has led me to Spiritual Philosophy and nothing more. I am an Ascetic Shaman Mystic. No Dogma nor any affiliation with any denomination or Religious Imperialisms has penetrated my life hood.
The Quintessence of Spiritual Technology of OMNISCIENCE which is where ONE becomes Omniscient, Omnipotent & Omnipresent.
The Sacred 100 Chants of
Om Mani Padme Hum
With Sonic Healing GiftWaves
THAT REMOVES EVIL SPIRITS
Sit back and relax. By the way you may get a nasal sensation if you listen to this healing.
Think of these words in your mind.
Love, Light & Life
You are of Light (I am of Light)
You are of Source (I am of Source)
Music:
Thomas Barquee-Salva Me-Om Mani Padme Hum
Sacred Spirit-Divine Works I
THIS IS A NON MONETIZED CHANNEL
LOVE, LIGHT, LIFE
The future looks tremendously fantastical friends.
Global Peace & Love is upon us folks.
When Tyranny Becomes Law.
Rebellion Becomes Duty.
Thomas Jefferson
"Make yourself a sheep, and the Wolves will Eat YOU."
Benjamin Franklin
Peace Folks & Stay Vigilant / Never Back Down
Charlie the Spirit Walker
Mystical Chap / The Elemental Mystic
▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬ஜ۩۞۩ஜ▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬
TRUE PATRIOTS / Truthers & Warriors
WWG1WGA 💨🍺💕 One LॐVE 💯 🙏 💚 👍
▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬ஜ۩۞۩ஜ▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬
There is present in the background Healing Sonic Wave Sounds to eliminate Demons, Entities and the like.
All though my years I have studied almost all religions which has led me to Spiritual Philosophy and nothing more. I am an Ascetic Shaman Mystic. No Dogma nor any affiliation with any denomination or Religious Imperialisms has penetrated my life hood.
The Quintessence of Spiritual Technology of OMNISCIENCE which is where ONE becomes Omniscient, Omnipotent & Omnipresent.
The Sacred 100 Chants of
Om Mani Padme Hum
With Sonic Healing GiftWaves
THAT REMOVES EVIL SPIRITS
Sit back and relax. By the way you may get a nasal sensation if you listen to this healing.
Think of these words in your mind.
Love, Light & Life
You are of Light (I am of Light)
You are of Source (I am of Source)
Music:
Thomas Barquee-Salva Me-Om Mani Padme Hum
Sacred Spirit-Divine Works I
THIS IS A NON MONETIZED CHANNEL
LOVE, LIGHT, LIFE
The future looks tremendously fantastical friends.
Global Peace & Love is upon us folks.
When Tyranny Becomes Law.
Rebellion Becomes Duty.
Thomas Jefferson
"Make yourself a sheep, and the Wolves will Eat YOU."
Benjamin Franklin
Peace Folks & Stay Vigilant / Never Back Down
Charlie the Spirit Walker
Mystical Chap / The Elemental Mystic
▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬ஜ۩۞۩ஜ▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬
TRUE PATRIOTS / Truthers & Warriors
WWG1WGA 💨🍺💕 One LॐVE 💯 🙏 💚 👍
▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬ஜ۩۞۩ஜ▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬
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