LIVE @1PM TWITTER FILES – RONNA ROMNEY ASKED TO RESIGN AS RNC CHAIR

In the Trenches with Teddy Daniels





Dec 15, 2022





Thanks to our friends at the National File, we dig into the files that were released and look at the suppression of celebrities, conservatives and politicians on Twitter. The AZ & TX republican parties call for McDaniel to resign as RNC chair.





