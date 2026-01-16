BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

CALL SOMEBODY | 1-16-2026
Coach Dave LIVE
Coach Dave LIVECheckmark Icon
157 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
23 views • 1 day ago

Show #2579


Show Notes:


Follow Adam's podcast: https://youtube.com/@proverbs1813podcast?si=pg4CXn2xYwO2ChrK

House to House Ohio Event: https://thelibertyactionnetwork.com/event/pts-house-to-house-ohio/

King Jesus Vision Event: https://thelibertyactionnetwork.com/event/kjv-wisconsin/

Hebrews 11: https://www.biblegateway.com/passage/?search=hebrews%2011&version=KJV

Communion verses:

John 10:9-18 https://www.biblegateway.com/passage/?search=John%2010%3A9-18&version=KJV

Matthew 26:26-29 https://www.biblegateway.com/passage/?search=Matthew%2026%3A26-29&version=KJV

SC Introduces Personhood Legislation: https://thedissenter.substack.com/p/south-carolina-introduces-personhood?r=o6l31

Justice For Paul: https://justiceforpaul.com/


Dave Daubenmire, a veteran 35 year high school football coach, was spurred to action when attacked and eventually sued by the ACLU in the late 1990’s for mixing prayer with his coaching. As a result of the experience, Coach heard the call to move out of coaching a high school team, to the job of coaching God’s team. PASS THE SALT was formed to encourage the Body of Christ to step into the cultural war. “For we wrestle not against flesh and blood…” PASS THE SALT is convinced that God has given the Body a window of opportunity to take our culture back.


Video Archive Site - https://CoachDaveLIVE.TV

Register for Events - https://coachdavelive.com/event

Support Coach's Ministry - https://coachdavelive.com/donate

Buy a Cross Hat or Shirt - https://coachdavelive.com/shop

Keywords
truthpass the saltcoach dave live
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
Trump declares war on Tech Giants to halt soaring electric bills, forces data centers to fund new power plants

Trump declares war on Tech Giants to halt soaring electric bills, forces data centers to fund new power plants

Lance D Johnson
Dale Whitaker on conservative media&#8217;s role in gold scams

Dale Whitaker on conservative media’s role in gold scams

Ramon Tomey
Beyond beans and bullets: The overlooked essentials that could save your life in a crisis

Beyond beans and bullets: The overlooked essentials that could save your life in a crisis

Evangelyn Rodriguez
U.S. moves to break China&#8217;s stranglehold on the elements powering the future, establishing &#8220;Strategic Resilience Reserve&#8221;

U.S. moves to break China’s stranglehold on the elements powering the future, establishing “Strategic Resilience Reserve”

Lance D Johnson
Under the Poisoned Sky: The terrifying truth behind geoengineering

Under the Poisoned Sky: The terrifying truth behind geoengineering

Ramon Tomey
Democratic senators urge Apple and Google to ban X over AI-generated images

Democratic senators urge Apple and Google to ban X over AI-generated images

Laura Harris
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy