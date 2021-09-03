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VAXXED Patients' Blood Examined and Horrific Findings Revealed by German Physicians!
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190 views • September 03, 2021
Breaking News from Stew Peters and Dr. Jane Ruby:
https://rumble.com/vldaex-vaxxed-patients-blood-examined-horrific-findings-revealed-by-german-physici.html
BREAKING! The 'Stew Peters Show' has obtained footage and slides of multiple patients' blood that was examined after being inoculated with the shots being called 'vaccines' for COVID-19.
Dr. Jane Ruby joins Stew Peters to discuss what the slides show, and how the blood is being changed, which can only be described as unexplainable and alarming.
www.StewPeters.tv | www.DrJaneRuby.com
General Flynn explains how Chase sent his family a letter informing him that they were closing his account because “he’s a reputational risk.”
Read the Truth About Chase Bank - JPMorgan Chase & Co. Agrees To Pay $920 Million in Connection with Schemes to Defraud Precious Metals and U.S. Treasuries Markets
https://www.justice.gov/opa/pr/jpmorgan-chase-co-agrees-pay-920-million-connection-schemes-defraud-precious-metals-and-us
Protect your hard-earned wealth from horrific inflation today by reaching out to Andrew Sorchini of www.BH-PM.com today by texting 310-433-3524.
General Flynn's ReAwaken America Tour!!! Momentum Growing!!!
Get Tickets Today At:
www.TimeToFreeAmerica.com
General Flynn's ReAwaken America Tour Is Selling Out Fast!!!
1. 0 Tickets Remaining for Colorado Springs, CO
2. 238 Tickets Remaining for San Antonio, TX
3. December Dallas (Final Location) Tickets Are Selling out Fast!!!
ONLY 3 FINAL CONFIRMED LOCATIONS REMAINING | The ReAwaken America Tour
Request Tickets Today By Visiting: https://www.thrivetimeshow.com/reawaken-america-tour/
You Can Request Tickets Today By Texting: 918-851-0102
The Health and Freedom Conference Featured Speakers Include / Have Included: General Flynn, Mike Lindell, Charlie Kirk, Chad Prather, Doctor Scott Jensen, Pastor Phil Hotsenpiller, Robert Kennedy Jr., Ian Smith, Roger Stone, Melissa Tate, Dave Scarlett, Doctor Richard Bartlett, Gene Ho, Patrick Byrne, Scott McCay, Anna Khait, Sam Sorbo, Doctor Mark Sherwood, Attorney Thomas Renz, Doctor Stella Emmanuel, Attorney Leigh Dundas, Doctor Jim Meehan, Sheriff Vic Regalado, Joey Gilbert, Doctor Sherri Tenpenny, Doctor Rob Marsh, Leila Centner, Lori Gregory, Charleen Bollinger, Del Bigtree, Kevin Jenkins, Doctor Carrie Madej, Doctor Judy Mikovits, Steve Maxwell, Doctor Eric Nepute, Alfie Oakes, Sidney Powell, Doctor Alan Keyes, Pastor Artur Pawlowski, Mike Provenzano, Doctor Shannon Kroner, Doctor Andy Wakefeld, Pastor Jackson Lahmeyer, Amanda Grace, Doctor Cordie Williams, Pastor Mark Burns, etc.
Learn the Truth About COVID-19 and the Great Reset Today At: www.TimeToFreeAmerica.com
Discover the 100% Effective and Affordable COVID-19 Treatments and Therapies Today At: www.Sherwood.TV
https://timetofreeamerica.com/proven-treatments/#scroll-content
How the Deep State Is Weaponing Banking and Money? (see below)
What Is Money?
A current medium of exchange in the form of coins and banknotes; coins and banknotes collectively.
What Is Fiat Currency?
A formal authorization or proposition; a decree.
What Causes Inflation?
When government prints money that they do not have to buy things do not need and cannot afford it devalues the currency
Chase sends letter to General Flynn's wife telling her they're cancelling her card because she's a 'reputational risk' to the bank - then backtracks and claims it was an 'error' - https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-9944457/Chase-tells-General-Flynns-wife-theyre-cancelling-card.html
https://rumble.com/vldaex-vaxxed-patients-blood-examined-horrific-findings-revealed-by-german-physici.html
BREAKING! The 'Stew Peters Show' has obtained footage and slides of multiple patients' blood that was examined after being inoculated with the shots being called 'vaccines' for COVID-19.
Dr. Jane Ruby joins Stew Peters to discuss what the slides show, and how the blood is being changed, which can only be described as unexplainable and alarming.
www.StewPeters.tv | www.DrJaneRuby.com
General Flynn explains how Chase sent his family a letter informing him that they were closing his account because “he’s a reputational risk.”
Read the Truth About Chase Bank - JPMorgan Chase & Co. Agrees To Pay $920 Million in Connection with Schemes to Defraud Precious Metals and U.S. Treasuries Markets
https://www.justice.gov/opa/pr/jpmorgan-chase-co-agrees-pay-920-million-connection-schemes-defraud-precious-metals-and-us
Protect your hard-earned wealth from horrific inflation today by reaching out to Andrew Sorchini of www.BH-PM.com today by texting 310-433-3524.
General Flynn's ReAwaken America Tour!!! Momentum Growing!!!
Get Tickets Today At:
www.TimeToFreeAmerica.com
General Flynn's ReAwaken America Tour Is Selling Out Fast!!!
1. 0 Tickets Remaining for Colorado Springs, CO
2. 238 Tickets Remaining for San Antonio, TX
3. December Dallas (Final Location) Tickets Are Selling out Fast!!!
ONLY 3 FINAL CONFIRMED LOCATIONS REMAINING | The ReAwaken America Tour
Request Tickets Today By Visiting: https://www.thrivetimeshow.com/reawaken-america-tour/
You Can Request Tickets Today By Texting: 918-851-0102
The Health and Freedom Conference Featured Speakers Include / Have Included: General Flynn, Mike Lindell, Charlie Kirk, Chad Prather, Doctor Scott Jensen, Pastor Phil Hotsenpiller, Robert Kennedy Jr., Ian Smith, Roger Stone, Melissa Tate, Dave Scarlett, Doctor Richard Bartlett, Gene Ho, Patrick Byrne, Scott McCay, Anna Khait, Sam Sorbo, Doctor Mark Sherwood, Attorney Thomas Renz, Doctor Stella Emmanuel, Attorney Leigh Dundas, Doctor Jim Meehan, Sheriff Vic Regalado, Joey Gilbert, Doctor Sherri Tenpenny, Doctor Rob Marsh, Leila Centner, Lori Gregory, Charleen Bollinger, Del Bigtree, Kevin Jenkins, Doctor Carrie Madej, Doctor Judy Mikovits, Steve Maxwell, Doctor Eric Nepute, Alfie Oakes, Sidney Powell, Doctor Alan Keyes, Pastor Artur Pawlowski, Mike Provenzano, Doctor Shannon Kroner, Doctor Andy Wakefeld, Pastor Jackson Lahmeyer, Amanda Grace, Doctor Cordie Williams, Pastor Mark Burns, etc.
Learn the Truth About COVID-19 and the Great Reset Today At: www.TimeToFreeAmerica.com
Discover the 100% Effective and Affordable COVID-19 Treatments and Therapies Today At: www.Sherwood.TV
https://timetofreeamerica.com/proven-treatments/#scroll-content
How the Deep State Is Weaponing Banking and Money? (see below)
What Is Money?
A current medium of exchange in the form of coins and banknotes; coins and banknotes collectively.
What Is Fiat Currency?
A formal authorization or proposition; a decree.
What Causes Inflation?
When government prints money that they do not have to buy things do not need and cannot afford it devalues the currency
Chase sends letter to General Flynn's wife telling her they're cancelling her card because she's a 'reputational risk' to the bank - then backtracks and claims it was an 'error' - https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-9944457/Chase-tells-General-Flynns-wife-theyre-cancelling-card.html
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